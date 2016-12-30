  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Vancouver

  • LeoPlay
    Astrologer Georgia Nicols’ 2017 Forecast For Leo, Virgo, Libra & Scorpio!
  • SagittariusPlay
    Astrologer Georgia Nicols’ 2017 Forecast For Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius & Pisces!
  • weatherPlay
    Friday Forecast Features Most Comfortable Weather Of Next Few Days. Latest Forecast: December 30th
  • newsPlay
    Search For Two Snowshoers Missing On Cypress Mountain Set To Resume Later This AM. Latest Newscast: December 30th
  • AriesPlay
    Astrologer Georgia Nicols’ 2017 Forecast For Aries, Taurus, Gemini & Cancer!
Vancouver Weather Vancouver, BC
High 2, Low -2,
Overcast
High 2, Low -2,
Overcast
Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BT_Vancouver

Something to celebrate? We'd love to give you a shout out! Send us your announcement and we'll share it on TV!

Dec 30, 2016, 3:03 PM

Dec 30, 2016, 3:03 PM

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BT_Vancouver

What does the Future Hold for 2017? @GeorgiaNicols runs through the #Aires, #Taurus, #Gemini & #Cancer forecast!

Dec 30, 2016, 11:11 AM

Dec 30, 2016, 11:11 AM

Breakfast Television

Video

How will 2017 shape up for Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius & Pisces

Georgia Nicols has your Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius & Pisces round-up right here!

Watch Video

Dec 30, 2016, 9:09 AM

Breakfast Television

Video

What is in the stars for Leo, Virgo, Libra & Scorpio?

Georgia Nicols runs down the astrological forecast for Leo, Virgo, Libra & Scorpio in 2017!

Watch Video

Dec 30, 2016, 9:09 AM

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BT_Vancouver

Run-DMC files $50 million lawsuit at Wal-Mart and Amazon.com for using the rap group's name without permission.

Dec 30, 2016, 9:09 AM

Dec 30, 2016, 9:09 AM

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BT_Vancouver

Team Canada downs Latvia 10-2 at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Canada plays Team USA tomorrow.

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

Breakfast Television

Video

What does the Future Hold for 2017?

Georgia Nicols runs through the Aires, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer forecast!

Watch Video

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BT_Vancouver

#Leo, #Virgo, #Libra & #Scorpio posted soon at BTVancouver.ca! twitter.com/realslobo/stat…

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BT_Vancouver

Your Vancouver Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 7:00. Watch it on Sportsnet Pacific.

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BT_Vancouver

How will 2017 shape up for #Sagittarius, #Capricorn, #Aquarius & Pisces? @GeorgiaNicols has the lowdown at 8:40am!

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

Dec 30, 2016, 8:08 AM

