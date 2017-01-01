  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Vancouver

    Sun Today And Clear Tonight! Latest Forecast: February 1st
    How to Manage the Emotion of Hard Global News
    When Fashion Takes A Cue From Politics
    RRRoll Up The Rim To Win Is Back!
    Get BT on your Android!
    Catch Up on BT Video Clips!
Partly Cloudy 4 Vancouver Weather Vancouver, BC
High 5, Low -1,
Partly Cloudy
Contests Enter now for a chance at great prizes.
Museum of Vancouver presents Vancouver in the Seventies
Celebrations Birthdays, anniversaries and more.
How a political statement can become a fashion statement. @Chatelaine's @susiewallstyle takes us through what's tre… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

10 mins ago

How to manage the emotion of hard global news. @drshimikang helps us process emotions, intake information & talk to… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

1 hour ago

Britain's House of Commons votes on bill today that would authorize PM Theresa May to start European Union exit tal… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

2 hours ago

Vancouver Police releasing new information in trying to solve an assault case in Stanley Park. Latest Newscast: Feb… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

2 hours ago

Video

When Fashion Takes A Cue From Politics

How a political statement is becoming a fashion statement? Chatelaine Style Expert Susie Wall takes us through what’s trending.

Watch Video

3 hours ago

Video

How to Manage the Emotion of Hard Global News

Psychiatrist Dr. Shimi Kang helps us process the emotions around hard global news, manage the intake of information and guides us how best to talk to your kids about it.

Watch Video

3 hours ago

.@EmilyCarrU has unveiled its new visual identity, as it prepares to move into a brand new campus this fall. https://t.co/Hh9f6GOHjQ

3 hours ago

#Islamaphobic legal assistance hotline in BC says there have been upsetting incidents in recent days. Encouraging t… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

4 hours ago

Video

Latest Newscast: February 1st

Vancouver Police are releasing new information as they try and solve an assault case in Stanley Park. Latest Newscast: February 1st

Watch Video

4 hours ago

Video

BT Celebrations: February 1st

BT Celebrations: February 1st

Watch Video

4 hours ago

