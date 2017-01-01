Breakfast Television Vancouver

Play
Mon
09
Breakfast Television
Video
Cold Weather Biking Tips
The snow and ice isn’t going away anytime soon. From tires for snow and ice to the right kind of gear, we get bike commuting tips for cold, winter weather.
Watch Video
3 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
Trending on BT: John Legend Gets “Dissed” At The Golden Globes
Watch Video
3 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
Thor’s Blu-ray/DVD Reviews: Jan. 10
Thor reviews the latest Blu-ray/DVD titles: The Accountant, The Birth of a Nation, Kevin Hart: What Now?, and A War.
Watch Video
3 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
Latest Newscast: January 9th
A winter storm warning is still in effect for eastern parts of the Fraser Valley. Latest Newscast: January 9th
Watch Video
3 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
Temporary Thaw
While a winter storm warning is in effect for eastern parts of the Fraser Valley a mini-thaw is underway in Vancouver.
Watch Video
5 hours ago
Breakfast Television
Video
BT Celebrations: January 9th
BT Celebrations: January 9th
Watch Video
5 hours ago
