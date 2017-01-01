  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Vancouver

    Rain Today Equals Melting Snow For Much Of The West Coast. Latest Newscast: January 9th
    Recent Thaw Is Temporary. A Familiar Arctic Foe Returns Tuesday. Latest Forecast: January 9th
    Cold Weather Biking Tips
Light Rain 5 Vancouver Weather Vancouver, BC
High 5, Low 3,
Light Rain
@BT_Vancouver

We want to send you to skate with @Canucks! For your chance to win this unique @Rogers experience watch BT 610/710/810am TMRW!

21 mins ago

@BT_Vancouver

Is winter stopping you from cycling? How to keep biking even when the weather works against you. @WeAreHub ow.ly/9s1f307PHgP

2 hours ago

@BT_Vancouver

Classes cancelled for students in both Chilliwack and Fraser Cascade School Districts due to weather. BT News Conti… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

2 hours ago

Video

Cold Weather Biking Tips

The snow and ice isn’t going away anytime soon. From tires for snow and ice to the right kind of gear, we get bike commuting tips for cold, winter weather.

Watch Video

3 hours ago

Video

Trending on BT: John Legend Gets “Dissed” At The Golden Globes

Watch Video

3 hours ago

Video

Thor’s Blu-ray/DVD Reviews: Jan. 10

Thor reviews the latest Blu-ray/DVD titles: The Accountant, The Birth of a Nation, Kevin Hart: What Now?, and A War.

Watch Video

3 hours ago

Video

Latest Newscast: January 9th

A winter storm warning is still in effect for eastern parts of the Fraser Valley. Latest Newscast: January 9th

Watch Video

3 hours ago

Video

Temporary Thaw

While a winter storm warning is in effect for eastern parts of the Fraser Valley a mini-thaw is underway in Vancouver.

Watch Video

5 hours ago

@BT_Vancouver

Suspect in Friday's Florida airport shooting that killed five due in court today.

5 hours ago

Video

BT Celebrations: January 9th

BT Celebrations: January 9th

Watch Video

5 hours ago

