Breakfast Television Vancouver

  • 2017-01-20T13-39-13.333Z-640x360.jpgPlay
    Today Will Be The Only Dry Day Of The Week! Latest Forecast: January 20th
  • 2017-01-20T15-35-28.933Z-640x360.jpgPlay
    Donald Trump Is Inaugurated As The 45th President Of The United States. Latest Newscast: January 20th
  • 2226196965001_5290735912001_5290727832001-vs.jpgPlay
    What Is Ahead For The United States Of America?
  • 2017-01-20T15-24-35.0Z-640x360.jpgPlay
    The Legacy Of The Obama’s
Vancouver Weather Vancouver, BC
High 8, Low 3,
Overcast
@BT_Vancouver

The Boys are Back in Town! Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo return to Vancouver tonight: bit.ly/2cJgBWj

7 hours ago

@BT_Vancouver

.@ManualCinema showcase their cinematic magic with shadow puppetry performance Ada/Ava at @ChanCentre on February 7th!

9 hours ago

@BT_Vancouver

This week at @PuShFestival: @carolineplays's 'Mess' is a touching story of obsession & hope. Only 3 shows left! bit.ly/2jQiUYu

Jan 20, 2017, 3:03 PM

@BT_Vancouver

Catch Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Vancouver tonight & tmrw night! For tickets: bit.ly/2cJgBWj

Jan 20, 2017, 2:02 PM

@BT_Vancouver

Let’s celebrate together! Send us your birthday/anniversary/graduation announcement & we'll show it on TV! ow.ly/7ev1302GR5o

Jan 20, 2017, 12:12 PM

@BT_Vancouver

What is ahead for the United States Of America? @UBC's @EricMerkley talks #Inauguration as protests turn ugly in… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Jan 20, 2017, 11:11 AM

@BT_Vancouver

Vancouver Police safely removed and destroyed a pipe bomb from a car overnight. BT News Continued: January 20th https://t.co/25Y3KEyDhs

Jan 20, 2017, 10:10 AM

The Legacy Of The Obama’s

Ahead of Inauguration, we look back on the last 8 years at the White House with UBC’s EricMerkley.

Jan 20, 2017, 10:10 AM

@BT_Vancouver

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States today. Latest Newscast: January 20th https://t.co/sZ2HNRx235

Jan 20, 2017, 10:10 AM

@BT_Vancouver

The legacy of the #Obama's. On #InaugurationDay, we look back on the last 8 years at the White House w/@UBC's… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Jan 20, 2017, 10:10 AM

