Breakfast Television Vancouver

At 820: #Fitness focus for every age group! How priorities change to best support your health. @daimanuel takes us through the decades!
8 mins ago
An exciting weekend for @hometownhockey_ in Downtown Vancouver! https://t.co/NEPtzZK1gd
8 mins ago
It was a march against #bigotry to mark #MartinLutherKingDay in #SurreyBC. Around 50 turned out to show support. https://t.co/fPwojqglFs
19 mins ago
BREAKING: Two Canadians killed in a nightclub shooting in #Mexico – ow.ly/bSNP30832QY
27 mins ago
This is #BlueMonday. Are you just bummed out could you be depressed? 7:40am @drshimikang helps us manage the January Blues.
49 mins ago
Donald Trump praises Britain's decision to leave the European Union, predicting it will 'end up being a great thing.' #Brexit
54 mins ago
#HoweSound could be closer to becoming declared a @UNESCO biosphere reserve. Regional district votes to request spe… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
1 hour ago
.@bccoroners inquest to start in today into the death of Brandon Jansen , who died from #fentanyl OD at addictions… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
2 hours ago
NEXT on BT! You could win a chance to go the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in L.A! #Contest #WatchToWin
2 hours ago
As of today, @BC_Housing will start accepting applications for interest-free loans for first-time home-buyers. https://t.co/hqgC2CYKon
2 hours ago
