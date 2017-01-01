Breakfast Television Vancouver

As of today, @BC_Housing will start accepting applications for interest-free loans for first-time home-buyers. https://t.co/hqgC2CYKon

NEXT on BT! You could win a chance to go the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in L.A! #Contest #WatchToWin

. @bccoroners inquest to start in today into the death of Brandon Jansen , who died from #fentanyl OD at addictions… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

#HoweSound could be closer to becoming declared a @UNESCO biosphere reserve. Regional district votes to request spe… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Donald Trump praises Britain's decision to leave the European Union, predicting it will 'end up being a great thing.' #Brexit

This is #BlueMonday . Are you just bummed out could you be depressed? 7:40am @drshimikang helps us manage the January Blues.

BREAKING: Two Canadians killed in a nightclub shooting in #Mexico – ow.ly/bSNP30832QY

It was a march against #bigotry to mark #MartinLutherKingDay in #SurreyBC . Around 50 turned out to show support. https://t.co/fPwojqglFs

An exciting weekend for @hometownhockey_ in Downtown Vancouver! https://t.co/NEPtzZK1gd

At 820: #Fitness focus for every age group! How priorities change to best support your health. @daimanuel takes us through the decades!

Museum of Vancouver presents Vancouver in the Seventies

