Breakfast Television Vancouver

    A Lot Of Cloud Cover & Highs Of 5 Degrees. Latest Forecast: January 25th
    Two Have Been Taken To Hospital After A Shooting In Abbotsford. Latest Newscast: January 25th
    Building The Wall: Weighing In On Trump’s Week One Swift Action
    Haggis Anyone? We Test Out The Goods On Robbie Burns Day!
    How To Make Your Home Look Like You’ve Hired A Designer
Partly Cloudy Vancouver Weather Vancouver, BC
High 7, Low 3,
Partly Cloudy
@BT_Vancouver

How to quit bad decor habits! @WesternLiving has 6 simple tips that will help you make the most of your home! 8:20am TMRW

10 hours ago

TMRW 840: Celebrating The #YearoftheRooster! @stephyuenyuen shares the customs and cuisine of #LunarNewYear!

11 hours ago

TMRW 740: Living with #Alzheimers: Mario Gregario shares how he learned his diagnoses and how to access help.

12 hours ago

How to make your home look like you’ve hired a designer: Big space or small, @Chatelaine's @susiewallstyle has you… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

15 hours ago

#Haggis Anyone? We test out the goods on #RobbieBurnsDay! Plus, watch as @SFU's Frank Campbell performs an 'Address… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Jan 25, 2017, 12:12 PM

Building the wall: @SFU's Andy Hira weighs in on #Trump's 1st week in office and the swift action taken despite pro… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Jan 25, 2017, 11:11 AM

#TrendingOnBT – We find out how pet-sitting can score you a free vacation! btvancouver.ca/videos/trendin…

Jan 25, 2017, 10:10 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump set to begin tightening American immigration policies today. BT News Continued: January… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Jan 25, 2017, 10:10 AM

It's #BTVancouver on the go! Watch us live on your iPhone weekdays 5:30am-9am on the BT App: ow.ly/XUlDu

Jan 25, 2017, 10:10 AM

Police in the Fraser Valley are investigating a shooting of two men that lead to a crash in Abbotsford last night.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Jan 25, 2017, 10:10 AM

